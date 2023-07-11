NATO Leaders Agree to Establish Maritime Center for Security of Undersea Infrastructure

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published July 11, 2023 | 10:17 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The NATO leaders have agreed to establish a maritime center for the security of undersea infrastructure, the alliance said in a statement adopted at the Vilnius summit on Tuesday.
"We have agreed to establish NATO's Maritime Centre for the Security of Critical Undersea Infrastructure within NATO's Maritime Command (MARCOM)," the communique said.