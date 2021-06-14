NATO leaders agreed during a summit in Brussels on Monday to enhance the Western military alliance's resilience to ensure their militaries could operate effectively, a communique read

"Noting that resilience remains a national responsibility, we will adopt a more integrated and better coordinated approach...

to reduce vulnerabilities and ensure our militaries can effectively operate in peace, crisis and conflict," they said.

The 30-nation bloc agreed to promote technological cooperation and interoperability. The allies will set up a NATO Innovation Fund where they can "support start-ups working on dual-use emerging and disruptive technologies in areas key to allied security."

The leaders will also look to strengthen NATO's ability to provide training and capacity building support to partners, seeing that instability in the bloc's neighborhood directly impacted allied security.