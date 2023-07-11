NATO Leaders Approve New Defense Plans - Stoltenberg

The NATO leaders have approved new defense plans at the Vilnius summit, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The NATO leaders have approved new defense plans at the Vilnius summit, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"Allies have also approved the most comprehensive defense plans since the end of the cold war," Stoltenberg said at press conference, adding that NATO will have 300,000 troops at high readiness under new plans.

The secretary general also said that the allies made a commitment "to invest at least 2% of gross domestic product annually in defense."

"Leaders endorsed anew defense deterrence action plan this will accelerate joined procurement boost interoperability and generate investment and production capacity," Stoltenberg said.