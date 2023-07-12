NATO Leaders Approve New Defense Plans - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) The NATO leaders have approved new defense plans at the Vilnius summit, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"Allies have also approved the most comprehensive defense plans since the end of the cold war," Stoltenberg said at a press conference, adding that NATO will have 300,000 troops at high readiness under new plans.

The secretary general also said that the allies made a commitment "to invest at least 2% of gross domestic product annually in defense."

"Leaders endorsed a new defense deterrence action plan this will accelerate joined procurement, boost interoperability and generate investment and production capacity," Stoltenberg said.

NATO countries also agreed to "significantly" increase the alliance's stockpiles of "certain battle-decisive munitions" as the bloc's "robust military capabilities are critical for NATO's deterrence and defence," the alliance said in a communique adopted at the Vilnius summit on Tuesday.

"We continue to invest more in advanced and interoperable capabilities across all domains, placing particular emphasis on combat capable, predominantly heavy, high-end forces and capabilities ... We will ensure that these capabilities are resourced to maintain the required high levels of readiness," the communique said, adding that NATO's capability development plans "will ensure that we maintain our technological edge."

The NATO summit is taking place from July 11-12 in Vilnius, with Stoltenberg chairing the meeting. The summit agenda includes Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership, the strengthening of the alliance's eastern flank and the issue of defense spending.