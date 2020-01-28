(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and senior civilian representative to Afghanistan Nick Kay have reaffirmed the military alliance's support of US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad's efforts to reach a peace deal with the Taliban, after a meeting at NATO's headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday.

"Good meeting with Amb. Zalmay Khalilzad @US4AfghanPeace. #NATO remains committed to supporting #Afghanistan & creating the conditions for peace," Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter.

Khalilzad has led recent negotiations with the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha. The US acts as an intermediary in peace discussions as the militant organization refuses to enter dialogue with the Afghan government. During the most recent talks, US negotiators urged the Taliban to reduce violence in Afghanistan.

Stoltenberg's sentiments were shared by NATO's senior civilian representative to Afghanistan Nick Kay, who added that the alliance would continue to support operations to train, advise and assist Afghanistan's military.

"I attended the North Atlantic Council together with General Miller, commander of Resolute Support mission, and the US special representative Ambassador Khalilzad.

Ambassador Khalilzad updated NATO allies on his efforts to reach a peace deal with the Taliban and the NATO allies repeated again their support for his efforts and also their continuing support for the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan," Kay said in a video message posted on Twitter.

On Sunday, Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said that Khalilzad is set to meet with President Ashraf Ghani should progress be made in the peace talks with the Taliban.

Since 2018, Washington and the Taliban have been attempting to negotiate a peace deal that would ensure the withdrawal of foreign troops in exchange for the movement's guarantee that the country would not become a safe haven for terrorists.

The Afghan government has struggled to contain the Taliban movement for almost two decades. The conflict-stricken country continues to serve as a breeding ground for various insurgent and militant groups affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State terrorist organizations (both groups banned in Russia).