NATO Leaders Recommit To 'Core Tasks' Of Security, Cooperative Defense, Crisis Management

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 09:43 PM

NATO leaders in a joint communique have recommitted themselves to pursuing the "core tasks" of collective defense, crisis management, and cooperative security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NATO leaders in a joint communique have recommitted themselves to pursuing the "core tasks" of collective defense, crisis management, and cooperative security.

"We will continue to pursue a 360-degree approach to protect and defend our indivisible security and to fulfil NATO's three core tasks of collective defence, crisis management, and cooperative security," the communique read.

The NATO heads of state and government gathered in Brussels on Monday for a summit.

