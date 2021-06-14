UrduPoint.com
NATO Leaders Reject Russia's Proposal For Moratorium On Missile Deployment To Europe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:08 PM

NATO leaders said after a summit on Monday that Russia's proposal for a moratorium on the deployment of new intermediate-range missiles in Europe was "not credible and not acceptable."

"

"Russia's proposal for a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range missiles in Europe is inconsistent with Russia's unilateral and ongoing deployment of such systems on the continent and would not prevent Russia from building up such missiles outside of its European territory," a communique read.

