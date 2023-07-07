NATO Leaders to Address Ukraine Membership Aspirations in Summit

During the upcoming summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, NATO leaders will address Ukraine's membership aspirations, but will not simply restate the Bucharest statement in 2008, US Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Julianne Smith said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) During the upcoming summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, NATO leaders will address Ukraine's membership aspirations, but will not simply restate the Bucharest statement in 2008, US Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Julianne Smith said on Friday.

"We will be addressing Ukraine's membership aspirations and that is something that NATO allies continue to work on. But it is not just restating Bucharest, it will look different than what we said in 2008," Smith said during a press briefing.