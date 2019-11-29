NATO Leaders to Discuss Russia, INF Missile Treaty at London Summit - Stoltenberg

NATO leaders will touch upon Russia and the unraveling of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) at the summit next week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) NATO leaders will touch upon Russia and the unraveling of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) at the summit next week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Friday.

"We will ... discuss Russia and the future arms control. NATO allies have been united in response to Russia's aggressive actions ...

We have agreed that our response to Russia's breach of the INF Treaty would be defensive, measured and coordinated," he said.

The United States has accused Russia of being in breach of the major Cold-War era deal that banned them from stockpiling medium-range missiles. Russia has denied breaking the rules.

Leaders of the 29 NATO member states will meet in the UK capital of London next Wednesday to take stock of the most pressing issues and plan for the future. The meeting marks NATO's 70th anniversary.