NATO Leaders to Discuss Ryanair Incident, Russia at June 14 Summit - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed the belief that NATO leaders would discuss the recent Ryanair plane emergency landing in Belarus, and Russia, at their summit, scheduled for June 14 in Brussels.

"The most important thing now is to make sure that those sanctions that are agreed are fully implemented, and I also know that all the allies are looking into whether we can step up further.

It has to be clear that when the regime in Minsk behaves the way it did, violating ... laws and rules, it will impose costs on them, and I am also sure that the NATO leaders when they meet, this will be an issue they will discuss, and as part of the response to unacceptable behavior of Belarus, and also as part of the response to more assertive Russia ... We see that Russia and Belarus are working closely together," Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.