NATO Leaders to Meet in Vilnius From July 11-12, 2023 - Secretary General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The next summit meeting of NATO heads of state and government will be held in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, from July 11-12, 2023, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

"I am pleased to announce that the next meeting of NATO Heads of State and Government will take place in Vilnius on 11-12 July 2023," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

NATO heads of state will discuss further steps to strengthen the alliance's deterrence and defense, and "review significant increases in defense spending," according to Stoltenberg. The meeting will also focus on the continued support for Ukraine, the statement read.

Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis expressed his joy at the opportunity to host the 2023 NATO summit.

"We are very proud to be hosting the NATO summit in Vilnius, which we hope will be a victory celebration for Ukraine. We will also be working hard to welcome Sweden and Finland as full members. We call on all our allies to increase solidarity and maximise support for Ukraine," Landsbergis said on Twitter.

On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Currently, their accession protocols have been ratified by all NATO members, except Hungary and Turkey.