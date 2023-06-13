NATO Leaders to Step Up Support for Ukraine at Upcoming Summit in Vilnius - Stoltenberg

NATO leaders are planning to sustain and step up the security assistance for Ukraine during the upcoming summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, while further strengthening deterrence and defense capabilities, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) NATO leaders are planning to sustain and step up the security assistance for Ukraine during the upcoming summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, while further strengthening deterrence and defense capabilities, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We are now preparing for the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius. We will there agree to sustain and step up further support for Ukraine, further strengthen our deterrence and defense, which includes a stronger commitment to increase defense spending," Stoltenberg said.

The NATO secretary-general made the remarks after a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington earlier on Tuesday.

The NATO summit in Vilnius will take place on July 11-12 and Stoltenberg will chair the meeting. The summit agenda is expected to include Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership, the strengthening of the alliance's eastern flank and the issue of defense spending.