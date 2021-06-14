UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Leaders To Welcome Chance To Meet With Biden Ahead Of US-Russia Summit - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 01:08 PM

NATO Leaders to Welcome Chance to Meet With Biden Ahead of US-Russia Summit - Stoltenberg

NATO Secretary General has expressed confidence that the leaders of allied member states would welcome the opportunity to hold talks with US President Joe Biden ahead of the US-Russia summit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NATO Secretary General has expressed confidence that the leaders of allied member states would welcome the opportunity to hold talks with US President Joe Biden ahead of the US-Russia summit.

"I'm sure that the NATO leaders will welcome the opportunity to consult with President Biden ahead of his meeting with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of the NATO summit of Allied leaders in Brussels.

Biden and Putin will meet in Geneva on June 16.

Related Topics

NATO Brussels Vladimir Putin Geneva June

Recent Stories

HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i Goes on Sale Nationwide

10 minutes ago

Stoltenberg Says China Not NATO's 'Adversary,' 'Cl ..

3 minutes ago

Lady Reading Hospital resumes OPDs services with ..

3 minutes ago

Backward areas of Punjab to be brought at par with ..

3 minutes ago

Dubai Customs showcases leading EXPO2020 initiativ ..

26 minutes ago

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Trabz ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.