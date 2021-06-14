- Home
- NATO Leaders to Welcome Chance to Meet With Biden Ahead of US-Russia Summit - Stoltenberg
Mon 14th June 2021
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NATO Secretary General has expressed confidence that the leaders of allied member states would welcome the opportunity to hold talks with US President Joe Biden ahead of the US-Russia summit.
"I'm sure that the NATO leaders will welcome the opportunity to consult with President Biden ahead of his meeting with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin," Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of the NATO summit of Allied leaders in Brussels.