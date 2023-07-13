Open Menu

NATO Leaders Urge Zelenskyy To 'Cool Down' After Criticism Of Alliance - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2023 | 02:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) NATO leaders have urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "cool down" during their joint dinner in Vilnius after he voiced harsh criticism of the alliance and accused it of being indecisive when it came to Kiev's membership, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy said that it was "unprecedented and absurd" that a time frame was set "neither for the invitation nor for Ukraine's membership."

Later in the day, during the dinner on the sidelines of the NATO summit, Zelenskyy was told that he had gone too far and advised to look at the full package of NATO commitments to Kiev, a person present at the dinner was cited as saying by Bloomberg.

The US delegation was "irritated" by Zelenskyy's comments, UK representatives were looking for ways to alleviate tensions, while the Germans were trying to find alternatives to resolve the situation, the report said.

In early June, Zelenskyy said that Kiev hoped to receive a clear invitation to join the bloc at the Vilnius summit. He also said Kiev was disappointed that it had not yet received a clear positive response about joining both the European Union and NATO.

