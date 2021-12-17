NATO Leaves Unanswered All Deescalation Proposals Previously Made by Moscow - Diplomat

NATO has left unanswered all proposals for deescalation previously made by Moscow, the alliance has not presented any concrete and serious initiatives to resume the work of the NATO-Russia Council, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) NATO has left unanswered all proposals for deescalation previously made by Moscow, the alliance has not presented any concrete and serious initiatives to resume the work of the NATO-Russia Council, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik on Friday.

Late on Thursday, NATO expressed its readiness to work on confidence-building measures with Russia if Moscow makes concrete moves on the deescalation of tensions.

"We have not received any concrete serious proposals from NATO. All our previously made proposals for deescalation remained unanswered," Grushko said.