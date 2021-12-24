UrduPoint.com

NATO Led By US Turns Ukraine Into Military Foothold Against Moscow - Russian Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 11:30 AM

NATO Led by US Turns Ukraine Into Military Foothold Against Moscow - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) NATO led by the United States is turning Ukraine into a military foothold against Russia, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second CIS department, told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, since 2014, we have been observing how NATO countries, led by the United States, are investing in the militarization of Ukraine, methodically mastering its territory, turning it into a military foothold against Russia," Polishchuk said.

Over the last seven years, the US provided military assistance to Kiev woth $2.5 billion, including more than $400 million in 2021, and in 2022, Washington plans to allocate another $300 million to Kiev, of which $75 million for lethal weapons, he added.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Washington Kiev United States Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sania surprises fans with her new look

Sania surprises fans with her new look

3 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia Strikes Yemen's Capital Amid Expiry o ..

Saudi Arabia Strikes Yemen's Capital Amid Expiry of Ultimatum Given to Houthis

2 minutes ago
 At least 37 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire

At least 37 dead in Bangladesh ferry fire

2 minutes ago
 Expo Centre Sharjah begins its Winter Clearance Sa ..

Expo Centre Sharjah begins its Winter Clearance Sale 2021

26 minutes ago
 US, Allies Pose Threat to Russia by Military Devel ..

US, Allies Pose Threat to Russia by Military Development of Ukraine - Russian Di ..

22 minutes ago
 PM to chair PTI consultative meeting today: Fawad

PM to chair PTI consultative meeting today: Fawad

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.