NATO Led by US Turns Ukraine Into Military Foothold Against Moscow - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) NATO led by the United States is turning Ukraine into a military foothold against Russia, Aleksey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second CIS department, told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, since 2014, we have been observing how NATO countries, led by the United States, are investing in the militarization of Ukraine, methodically mastering its territory, turning it into a military foothold against Russia," Polishchuk said.

Over the last seven years, the US provided military assistance to Kiev woth $2.5 billion, including more than $400 million in 2021, and in 2022, Washington plans to allocate another $300 million to Kiev, of which $75 million for lethal weapons, he added.