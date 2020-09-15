NATO-led Exercise in Georgia Downsized to 5 Nations from 26 Amid COVID-19 - General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Organizers amid the coronavirus pandemic downsized NATO-led Noble Partner military exercises in the country of Georgia to five participating nations from 26 envisaged originally, Deputy Chief of the Georgian Defense Forces Irakli Tchitchinadze told reporters on Tuesday.

"Originally we had 26 different nations from NATO and NATO partners, but... because of COVID it was impossible for everyone to participate here this time," he said during a phone briefing.

Approximately 2,800 military members from France, Georgia, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States, are participating in the exercise that kicked off on September 7 and will include on September 18.

Joe Jarrard, US Army Europe Deputy Commanding General for the Army National Guard, mentioned Ukraine among the countries which were invited, but couldn't make it to Georgia.

"Ukraine was invited to participate in exercise but... Ukraine along with several other countries was not able to participate due to the mitigation measures," he said.

Armor, artillery, paratrooper, engineering and other units train at Vaziani and Camp Norio areas in Georgia to increase their "readiness and interoperability," Tchitchinadze said. They all operate in a coronavirus-proof "bubble" at the training range and so far there has been no cases of contamination during the exercise, he added.