UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO-led Exercise In Georgia Downsized To 5 Nations From 26 Amid COVID-19 - General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 11:00 PM

NATO-led Exercise in Georgia Downsized to 5 Nations from 26 Amid COVID-19 - General

Organizers amid the coronavirus pandemic downsized NATO-led Noble Partner military exercises in the country of Georgia to five participating nations from 26 envisaged originally, Deputy Chief of the Georgian Defense Forces Irakli Tchitchinadze told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Organizers amid the coronavirus pandemic downsized NATO-led Noble Partner military exercises in the country of Georgia to five participating nations from 26 envisaged originally, Deputy Chief of the Georgian Defense Forces Irakli Tchitchinadze told reporters on Tuesday.

"Originally we had 26 different nations from NATO and NATO partners, but... because of COVID it was impossible for everyone to participate here this time," he said during a phone briefing.

Approximately 2,800 military members from France, Georgia, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States, are participating in the exercise that kicked off on September 7 and will include on September 18.

Joe Jarrard, US Army Europe Deputy Commanding General for the Army National Guard, mentioned Ukraine among the countries which were invited, but couldn't make it to Georgia.

"Ukraine was invited to participate in exercise but... Ukraine along with several other countries was not able to participate due to the mitigation measures," he said.

Armor, artillery, paratrooper, engineering and other units train at Vaziani and Camp Norio areas in Georgia to increase their "readiness and interoperability," Tchitchinadze said. They all operate in a coronavirus-proof "bubble" at the training range and so far there has been no cases of contamination during the exercise, he added.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Europe France United Kingdom Poland Georgia United States September All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Normalising ties between UAE and Israel a historic ..

4 minutes ago

ADJD Reinforces the Family Guidance Programmes wit ..

34 minutes ago

UAE Minister of Economy highlights economic and in ..

2 hours ago

Future readiness key to Dubai’s leadership in at ..

2 hours ago

Ayaz Palejo advises youth to play role for elimina ..

25 seconds ago

Efforts to Promote Peace in Middle East Should Be ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.