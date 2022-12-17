NATO-Led KFOR Mission Says Boosting Presence, Patrolling in Northern Kosovo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2022) NATO-led peacekeeping mission Kosovo Force (KFOR) has boosted its patrolling activities and presence in northern Kosovo this week and is closely monitoring developments in the region, the mission said on Saturday.

On Friday, the Serbian Defense Ministry sent a request to the command of the NATO KFOR mission to deploy limited contingent forces of up to 1,000 Serbian police and military staff in Kosovo and Metohija in accordance with the UN Security Council resolution 1244. The document was officially handed over at the Merdare crossing point. KFOR then confirmed to Western media that it had accepted the request for consideration.

"We are closely monitoring the situation in northern Kosovo. (KFOR) has the capability & personnel to provide a safe and secure environment & freedom of movement for all communities under our (UN) mandate UNSCR 1244 of 1999," the mission tweeted.

KFOR also called on all parties to ensure freedom of movement in Kosovo.

The situation in Kosovo and Metohija remains tense. Police in partially recognized Republic of Kosovo said Tuesday that the Jarinje and Brnjak checkpoints at the exit to central Serbia remain closed, allegedly because "barricades on the highways hinder the movement of traffic and goods."

On December 10, Serbs in the northern part of Kosovo began setting up barricades in protest against the arrest of Dejan Pantic, a former police officer in Kosovo who quit his post in mid-November and was arrested by the Kosovar authorities at the Jarinje border crossing on suspicion of "terrorism."

On December 11, Serbian President Alexandar Vucic held a Security Council meeting and accused Kosovo of violating the existing agreements after Kosovo's de facto leader Albin Kurti urged KFOR to dismantle road barricades erected by local Serbs in the north of the breakaway region. Kurti also noted that if the mission refused to step in, Kosovo's own security forces would carry out this operation themselves.