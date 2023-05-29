UrduPoint.com

NATO-Led Mission In Kosovo Blocking Way To Municipality Buildings Amid Protests - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) The NATO-led peacekeeping mission, KFOR, has blocked access to local government buildings in northern Kosovar towns of Leposavic, Zubin Potok, and Zvecan amid mass protests that erupted after ethic Albanian mayors were sworn-in, media reported on Monday.

The KFOR mission is reinforced by the local police, preventing the protesters from approaching the buildings, the Kosovo Online news portal reported.

On Saturday, the Serbian National Security Council condemned KFOR for standing idly by as the Kosovo police used force to install new Albanian mayors in Serb-majority northern provinces. Later in the day, Serbian Defense Minister Milos Vucevic said that the Serbian army was deploying its units near Kosovo in anticipation of provocations.

The current escalation could turn into a direct conflict at any moment, the minister added.

Serbia, which never recognized Kosovo's independence and continues to refer to it as its Kosovo and Metohija province, put its armed forces on full combat alert following the storming of municipal offices in northern Kosovo on Friday after the Kosovo police used tear gas to break up peaceful demonstrations staged by ethnic Serbs to protest the outcome of the April 23 elections. The polls were boycotted by ethnic Serbs and declared valid despite the 3.5% turnout.

