MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) NATO will most likely not accept security proposals presented by Russia, but the two can find common ground for bilateral and equal cooperation, Latvian President Egils Levits said on Wednesday.

"I have to say that the stance of America and NATO is clear. We will not accept these conditions. But, perhaps, it is possible to find opportunities for cooperation on an equal basis on some point (of Moscow's security proposals)," Levits told the Latvijas Radio.

The Latvian president added that he believes the proposals are Russia's attempt to "divide Europe into spheres of influence.

"

Russia released its proposals on security guarantees to NATO and the United States on December 17, seeking to prevent the alliance's further expansion eastward and ban the deployment of Russian and American intermediate and shorter-range missiles within reach of each other's territory, among other items.

Negotiations on security guarantees between Moscow and Washington are scheduled for January 10, followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting to discuss the issue on January 12, and the summit of Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe the next day.