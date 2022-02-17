UrduPoint.com

NATO Looks To Strengthen Eastern Flank Over Russia Threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2022 | 12:13 AM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday the alliance is looking to step up efforts to strengthen its eastern flank, as he warned the threat from Russia had become the "new normal in Europe".

"Today, ministers decided to develop options to further strengthen NATO's deterrence and defence, including to consider establishing new NATO battle groups in central and southeastern Europe," Stoltenberg said after a meeting of the alliance's defence ministers.

