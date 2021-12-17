UrduPoint.com

NATO Made Clear Its Readiness To Work With Russia On Building Confidence - Stoltenberg

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:41 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance had made it clear that it was ready to work with Russia on building confidence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance had made it clear that it was ready to work with Russia on building confidence.

"We are ready for meaningful dialogue with Russia. We reiterate our long-standing invitation to Russia for a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in the near future." Stoltenberg said at a press conference in Brussels.

