NATO Made No Decision to Evacuate Employees From Offices in Kiev - Secretary General

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) NATO continues to assess the situation and exchange information on the situation around Ukraine, the decision to evacuate employees from the offices of the alliance in Kiev has not been made, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"We have two NATO offices in Kiev and we will of course follow the situation closely, but we have not made any decision to withdraw people working for NATO In Kiev," he said at a press conference after negotiations in Brussels with the foreign ministers of Sweden and Finland.