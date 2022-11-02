UrduPoint.com

NATO Maritime Group 1 To Visit Helsinki, Participate In Joint Drills - Finnish Military

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 03:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Standing NATO Maritime Group One (SNMG1) will participate in joint drills organized by the Finnish Coastal Fleet during its visit to Helsinki from November 4-8, the Finnish defense forces said on Wednesday.

"Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1) is to visit Helsinki 4 - 7 November 2022. Upon leaving from Helsinki SNMG1 is to participate in a joint exercise organized by the Finnish Coastal Fleet," the defense forces said in a statement.

NATO ships, including frigate HNLMS Tromp of the Netherlands, Denmark's frigate HDMS Esbern Snare and Norway's supply ship HNOMS Maud will berth in Hernesaari harbor on Friday.

The ships will not be open to the public during their stay, according to the statement.

"After the port visit, 7 - 8 November, Coastal Fleet will organize a Passing Exercise (PASSEX), a joint naval exercise, which aims at developing interoperability between the NATO-force and Finnish Navy vessels in the vicinity of seashore," the statement read.

The naval exercise will take place in the Gulf of Finland and in the northern Baltic Sea, the statement said.

Finland and its neighbor Sweden submitted membership applications to NATO in May. Their accession protocols have been ratified by all members of the alliance, except Hungary and Turkey.

