NATO Marks Increasing Activity of Russian Submarines in North Atlantic in 2019 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) NATO military officials are marking that Russia was deploying more submarines and for longer periods in the northern Atlantic where they may pose a threat to the alliance's vessels and infrastructure, media reported.

In late 2019, 10 Russian submarines left the Russian Arctic bases and headed westward for the northern Atlantic, The Wall Street Journal reported on late Thursday. NATO military officials and analysts told the outlet that this exercise - one of the biggest since the Cold War - was a demonstration of Russian military capabilities and ambitions in the northern Atlantic.

The alliance is reportedly concerned over the increasing activity of Russian submarines in the Atlantic Ocean.

"We see it routinely now: more submarines, further away, for longer periods of time," Vice Adm. Keith Blount, commander of NATO's Allied Maritime Command, said, as quoted by The Wall Street Journal.

NATO has repeatedly voiced its concern over the boosting Russian military activities near its borders. Moscow stresses that it is NATO, which is approaching to the Russian borders and using the alleged Russian threat as a pretext for military buildup in Eastern Europe.