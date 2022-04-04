NATO May Quickly Accept Finland, Sweden If They Decide to Join Alliance - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) NATO would welcome Finland and Sweden in joining the alliance and would ensure their quick accession if now neutral countries chose to apply, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday.

"We have a good dialogue with the Finish political leadership, with the Finish president, also with Sweden and, of course, it is for them to decide, but if they apply, I expect that they will be very much welcomed by all 30 allies," Stoltenberg told CNN.

He added that NATO will "find ways to do in a relatively quick way," if the countries decide to join the alliance.

Finland and Sweden have raised the possibility of abandoning years of neutrality and joining NATO in the wake of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

On Saturday, Finish Prime Minister Sanna Marin claimed that amid shifting security environment in Europe Finland must revisit its approach to NATO membership, with the decision on joining the alliance to be possibly made this spring.