NATO May Start Looking for New Chief From February - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) NATO may begin preliminary talks in February on who should lead the military alliance once Jens Stoltenberg steps down next September, the Financial Times reported Wednesday citing unnamed NATO officials.

Stoltenberg had his term extended this year until September 2023. A new secretary general is traditionally selected among sitting or former heads of state or government.

While the selection process has not begun in earnest, NATO ambassadors are already looking at a growing list of candidates to succeed the Norwegian, the British daily reported.

Up for consideration are former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez, Poland's Donald Tusk, Estonia's Kaja Kallas and Lithuania's Ingrida Simonyte. Former Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland is also seen as a strong contender.

The FT reported that some NATO members feel uneasy about the prospect of a leader hailing from a former Soviet republic taking over from Stoltenberg during a conflict between Ukraine and Russia, while others believe this was a good reason for choosing one.