NATO May Strengthen Its Presence on Eastern Flank - Stoltenberg

NATO may strengthen its presence on the territory of member states in Eastern Europe in case of escalation in Ukraine, Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of the alliance, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) NATO may strengthen its presence on the territory of member states in Eastern Europe in case of escalation in Ukraine, Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of the alliance, said on Wednesday.

"If Russia wants to use its force against Ukraine and further invades Ukraine then we have to seriously look into the need to further increase our presence in eastern parts of the alliance," Stoltenberg told a press briefing.