NATO Member States' Defense Expenditure In 2021 Expected To Total $1.049 Trillion

Muhammad Irfan 30 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The NATO member states' defense expenditure is expected to rise by estimated 4.1 percent year-on-year and total $1.049 trillion in 2021, according to a fresh press release.

Ten NATO member states are expected to meet the alliance's target of spending 2 percent on the GDP on defense: Greece, the United States, Croatia, the United Kingdom, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Lithuania, Romania and France.

