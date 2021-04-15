UrduPoint.com
NATO Members Abet Ukraine To Strive For Armed Solution To Donbas Crisis - Russian Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Officials of NATO member states encourage Kiev to pursue a military rather than political solution to the conflict in Donbas, Russia's envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov said on Wednesday.

"The political and military support of Kiev by a number of Western states amid Ukraine's refusal to discuss the issue of ensuring a truce looks strange. Those politicians, first of all, representatives of NATO countries, who support Kiev's military activity, go against the UN Security Council resolution. This is nothing more than encouraging Ukraine to a non-political, military solution to the conflict," Gryzlov told reporters.

He recalled that the Minsk Agreements excluded the military scenario as a way to settle the conflict.

The confrontation in Donbas began in 2014 when Kiev launched an offensive against the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk after they proclaimed independence. Their decision came in response to what they considered a coup in the Ukrainian capital that toppled the old government in February of that year.

The region has been witnessing an escalation over the past weeks. Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that joining NATO is the only way for the country to put an end to the conflict. In response, Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president's spokesman, said that Ukraine's accession to the alliance would only exacerbate the situation.

