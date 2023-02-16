UrduPoint.com

NATO Members Could Decide To Raise Defense Spending Above 2% Of GDP This Summer - Budapest

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2023 | 05:20 AM

NATO Members Could Decide to Raise Defense Spending Above 2% of GDP This Summer - Budapest

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) A number of NATO countries could decide to increase defense spending beyond the planned 2% of GDP by 2024 as early as this summer, Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky said on Wednesday.

"Hungary is a bona fide ally because it can reach the level of 2% of GDP (in defense spending) already a year ahead of the deadline... Several allied countries will raise this level higher. The decision could be taken at the NATO summit planned in Vilnius in July," Szalay-Bobrovniczky told reporters on the sidelines of the NATO defense ministers meeting in Brussels, as quoted by the MTI news agency.

The minister said that the meeting discussed the strengthening of the alliance's eastern flank, adding that Hungary is "also demonstrating excellent results since of the four new battle groups established on the eastern flank, the Hungarian one is the first to reach full combat capability.

"

Szalay-Bobrovniczky added that Budapest "continues to oppose any steps leading to further escalation" of the conflict in Ukraine and insists on peace talks.

The minister said in late December that Hungary's defense spending would reach 2% of GDP in 2023, with some 20% of the budget would be used for the army's modernization.

In July, Szalay-Bobrovniczky said that he had given instructions to strengthen the combat readiness of the armed forces and hold intense training exercises in different parts of the country due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the inflow of migrants to Hungary.

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that only a strong national army can guarantee the country's security and that Hungary will seriously strengthen the army in the next decade since European countries cannot rely solely on the United States for defense.

