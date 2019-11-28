UrduPoint.com
NATO Members Differ On Turkey's Syria Operation, But Agree On Anti-IS Fight - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi 58 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 08:12 PM

NATO members may differ on Turkey's actions in Syria, but they agree that Turkey's operation should not jeopardize the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, banned in Russia), Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) NATO members may differ on Turkey's actions in Syria, but they agree that Turkey's operation should not jeopardize the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (ISIS, banned in Russia), Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

Ankara launched a military operation in northeastern Syria in October, citing the need to clear the border area from terrorists. A number of countries voiced their concerns over this operation, in particular, its impact upon the fight against ISIS.

Later the same month, Turkey and Russia agreed a ceasefire and joint patrols of the border area.

"I expressed my concerns about the consequences of the Turkish military operation in the northeast Syria. So, there are differences, but at the same time, we all agree on the importance of not jeopardizing the gains we have made in the fight against ISIS," Stoltenberg told a press conference.

The alliance chief remarked that "enormous progress" had been made on this fight, although it was not over yet.

