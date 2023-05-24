NATO Members' Direct Engagement in Ukraine Crisis Increases Nuclear Conflict Risk - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The direct involvement of the NATO member states in the Ukrainian crisis increases the risk of a nuclear conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"De jure, NATO countries are directly involved in the conflict on the side of Kiev.

Such an irresponsible line significantly increases the threat of a direct military clash between nuclear powers," Lavrov said at an international meeting of high representatives in charge of security issues taking place in the Moscow region.