NATO members have different assessments of the Nord Stream 2 project, it is peculiar project, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told BILD TV live

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) NATO members have different assessments of the Nord Stream 2 project, it is peculiar project, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told BILD tv live.

Some are strongly opposed to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline being launched, others say that this is an economic decision, he noted.

The decision of the German regulator to suspend work on the certification is about the fact that Europe should diversify energy supplies, Stoltenberg said.

Against the backdrop of high gas consumption in Europe, Russia had an opportunity to increase its gas supplies, but it has not done it, he noted.