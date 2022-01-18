UrduPoint.com

NATO Members Divided On Nord Stream 2, It's Peculiar Project - Stoltenberg

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2022 | 08:06 PM

NATO Members Divided on Nord Stream 2, It's Peculiar Project - Stoltenberg

NATO members have different assessments of the Nord Stream 2 project, it is peculiar project, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told BILD TV live

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) NATO members have different assessments of the Nord Stream 2 project, it is peculiar project, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told BILD tv live.

Some are strongly opposed to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline being launched, others say that this is an economic decision, he noted.

The decision of the German regulator to suspend work on the certification is about the fact that Europe should diversify energy supplies, Stoltenberg said.

Against the backdrop of high gas consumption in Europe, Russia had an opportunity to increase its gas supplies, but it has not done it, he noted.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Europe German Nord Gas TV

Recent Stories

Putin, Aliyev Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Kazakh ..

Putin, Aliyev Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Kazakhstan - Kremlin

10 seconds ago
 German Finance Minister Says High Energy Prices Ma ..

German Finance Minister Says High Energy Prices Major Concern for European Citiz ..

12 seconds ago
 Sweden Cancels Negative COVID-19 Tests for All For ..

Sweden Cancels Negative COVID-19 Tests for All Foreign Arrivals - Government

13 seconds ago
 10,000 deserving people get winter clothes in Ehsa ..

10,000 deserving people get winter clothes in Ehsaas Bazaar

15 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing of disqualif ..

Islamabad High Court adjourns hearing of disqualification cases

3 minutes ago
 CTD arrests man allegedly involved in firing on po ..

CTD arrests man allegedly involved in firing on policeman

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.