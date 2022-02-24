NATO Members' Envoys To Meet On Thursday Morning To Discuss Russian Operation - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2022 | 11:40 AM
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Representatives of NATO member states will convene on Thursday morning for an emergency meeting on the situation in Ukraine amid the Russian military operation, an unnamed official in the alliance told AFP.
"We can confirm that the NAC (North Atlantic Council) will hold an emergency meeting this morning," the official said.