NATO Members Increase Readiness Of Military Forces Available To Alliance - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:49 PM

NATO members have delivered on plans to increase the readiness of land, sea and air forces available to the alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Wednesday at the NATO Leaders Meeting in London, stressing that the organization remained committed to preserving peace

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) NATO members have delivered on plans to increase the readiness of land, sea and air forces available to the alliance, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced on Wednesday at the NATO Leaders Meeting in London, stressing that the organization remained committed to preserving peace.

"We have increased the readiness of our forces. I can announce that we have delivered on the NATO Readiness Initiative. Allies have committed 30 battalions, 30 air squadrons and 30 combat ships available to NATO within 30 days," the secretary general announced at a press conference following a meeting of world leaders.

During a Friday press conference, Stoltenberg previously stated that NATO allies had met 90 percent of these targets.

The secretary general also stressed that despite NATO's increased readiness, the alliance remained committed to preserving peace.

"The main purpose of NATO is to preserve peace. Our task is not to wage war but our task is to prevent war. Not to provoke a conflict but prevent a conflict," Stoltenberg said in response to a journalist's question.

The two-day NATO summit at the level of heads of state and government is currently taking place in London. Key issues raised at the summit include relations with Russia and China, NATO funding, communications systems and the assent of North Macedonia to the alliance.

