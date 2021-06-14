UrduPoint.com
NATO Members Should Address Challenge Posed By China Despite Trade Links - Stoltenberg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 10:22 PM

NATO Members Should Address Challenge Posed by China Despite Trade Links - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) NATO countries have to address the challenge of China's growing influence in spite of their trade and economic connections with Beijing, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday.

"I think it is important to understand that we need to address the challenges the rise of China poses to our security even though many allies have a lot of economic ties with China .

.. So it's not either or. It's not like you either do nothing and trade or you do a lot and are not able to trade. The world is not that simple," Stoltenberg told a post-summit presser at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

More Stories From World

