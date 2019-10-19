NATO Members Should Work Jointly to Implement Nationwide Ceasefire in Syria - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) NATO states should work together to implement a nationwide ceasefire in Syria as previously called for by the United Nations Security Council, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a joint press conference with the secretary-general of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg.

"We still have a political resolution in Syria and the UN Security Council Resolution 2254 that we jointly need to work towards," Pompeo said, referring to a measure adopted in 2015 to call for a halt to all violence across the country.