NATO Membership Does Not Prevent Hungary From Cooperating With Russia - Orban

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Hungary is a NATO and EU member state, which does not exclude the possibility of political cooperation with Russia, Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday.

"Of course, Hungary is a member of NATO and the European Union, and it will always be. However, that does not exclude the possibility of political cooperation with Russia.

This is what we are striving for now and will strive for in future," Orban said at a press conference with the Russian president.

The Hungarian minister also added that his country was interested in improving relations between NATO and Russia.

On October 30, talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban were held in Budapest. The parties discussed a wide range of issues, including Russian-Hungarian cooperation in the field of trade, the economy and culture, as well as several topical international and regional matters.