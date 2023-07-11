(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) Ukraine is unlikely to join NATO in the near future and will need to implement several key reforms before it can join the alliance, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"NATO membership in the immediate future is not likely, because that would put NATO at war with Russia," Kirby told CNN, when asked whether the allies meeting in Vilnius would outline a pathway for Ukrainian membership. "What the allies will do over the next couple of days is talk about a path to get Ukraine there eventually, and what that pathway needs to look like .

.. Eventually they'll get there, but there's a lot of things that still need to be done before we reach that point."

Kirby added that Ukraine still needs to work on key reforms including good governance, rule of law and political adjustments in order to meet the requirements of NATO membership, but said allies understand that these would be difficult to achieve in the near term due to the ongoing conflict.