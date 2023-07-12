(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Ukraine might never join NATO, and the alliance is afraid to say it out loud, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"Everything is as we thought: the Action Plan for Ukraine's membership in the Alliance (MAP) is to be canceled.

(the goal) is to make it (accession) kind of faster ...(the accession) might never happen. And this is something that the realists in the alliance are afraid to say out loud," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The official also called NATO's intention to increase military assistance to Ukraine "a dead end in fact."

"The World War Three is getting closer," Medvedev said.