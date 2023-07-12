Open Menu

NATO Might Never Accept Ukraine - Russia's Medvedev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 12, 2023 | 12:30 AM

NATO Might Never Accept Ukraine - Russia's Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Ukraine might never join NATO, and the alliance is afraid to say it out loud, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"Everything is as we thought: the Action Plan for Ukraine's membership in the Alliance (MAP) is to be canceled.

(the goal) is to make it (accession) kind of faster ...(the accession) might never happen. And this is something that the realists in the alliance are afraid to say out loud," Medvedev wrote on his Telegram channel.

The official also called NATO's intention to increase military assistance to Ukraine "a dead end in fact."

"The World War Three is getting closer," Medvedev said.

Related Topics

Dead NATO Ukraine Russia Alliance World War

Recent Stories

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

45 minutes ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Muniti ..

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

45 minutes ago
 Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

45 minutes ago
 KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mi ..

KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mine sector: Minister of State f ..

47 minutes ago
 With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power ..

With unearthing of anti-state conspiracies, 'power hungry' PTI chief stands full ..

45 minutes ago
 Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh ..

Violation of Ceasefire Regime Recorded in Karabakh - Russian Defense Ministry

47 minutes ago
Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster ..

Trump Says Biden Decision to Send Ukraine Cluster Bombs Drag US Close to WW3

45 minutes ago
 UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights ..

UN rights chief calls for respect as Human Rights Council debates Quran burnings ..

52 minutes ago
 Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrain ..

Western Countries Set Up Coalition to Train Ukrainian F-16 Pilots - Defense Mini ..

52 minutes ago
 Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With ..

Admitting Ukraine to NATO Now Would Mean War With Russia - State Dept.

48 minutes ago
 Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, ..

Higher World Oil Consumption Seen Driven by China, India Demand - US Energy Agen ..

48 minutes ago
 White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fenta ..

White House Launches New Offensive to Reduce Fentanyl/Xylazine Deaths

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World