NATO Military Activity Significantly Increased In Recent Years - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) NATO has significantly increased its military activity near Russian borders in recent years, Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday.

"The tensions in Europe are not decreasing.

In recent years, the military activity of the North Atlantic Alliance has increased significantly. Every year, about 40 major NATO military exercises are held in the immediate vicinity of the Russian borders," Gerasimov told a briefing attended by foreign military attaches.

Gerasimov also said that the US strategic aviation often appears near Russian airspace and practices the use of cruise missiles at targets inside Russia.

