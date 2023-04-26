NATO Military Chiefs to Hold Meeting in Brussels on May 10

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The highest military authority of NATO, the Military Committee, will hold in-person meeting on May 10, 2023, in Brussels, to discuss strategic issues, according to the alliance's press release.

"NATO's highest Military Authority, the Military Committee, will meet in person on 10 May 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. ... The meeting of the NATO Military Committee in Chiefs of Defence Session (MCCS) will enable the 32 Chiefs of Defence, to meet and discuss issues of strategic importance to the Alliance," the document said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will participate in the first session of the Military Committee to address the alliance's most crucial priorities and challenges, the document also said, adding that "Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, the situation on the ground, and NATO and Allied continued support to Ukraine" will be in the limelight of the meeting's second session.

The third session will concentrate on enhancing NATO's deterrence and defense capabilities, while sessions four and five will focus on the Military Committee providing "additional direction and guidance regarding the major overhaul of NATO's defense posture, agreed at the Madrid Summit," according to the document.

The 2022 Madrid Summit of NATO took place in June 2022 and ended with the alliance adopting a new strategic concept, the first since 2010. The document reflects the change of NATO's assessment of the main threats and challenges. It says that Russia is "most significant and direct threat to Allies," while also mentioning new types of challenges for the allied security, such as climate change, space and cyber threats.