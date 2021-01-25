NATO Military Committee Holds Chiefs of Defense Meeting on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Military Committee, the alliance's highest military authority composed of member states' defense chiefs, will hold this year's first meeting in Chiefs of Defense Session on Wednesday, NATO said on Monday.

"The Allied Chiefs will discuss NATO's operations, missions and activities as well as meet with their operational partners in Resolute Support, NATO Mission Iraq and Kosovo Force format. They will review the progress of the Alignment of the Deterrence and Defence of the Euro-Atlantic area concept as well as finalise their advice on NATO's Warfighting Capstone Concept," NATO said in a statement.

The committee will also discuss existing and potential threats based on lessons drawn from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NATO Military Committee meets twice a year in Brussels to provide the alliance's Council with military advice amid global security challenges.