UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Military Committee Holds Chiefs Of Defense Meeting On Wednesday

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

NATO Military Committee Holds Chiefs of Defense Meeting on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Military Committee, the alliance's highest military authority composed of member states' defense chiefs, will hold this year's first meeting in Chiefs of Defense Session on Wednesday, NATO said on Monday.

"The Allied Chiefs will discuss NATO's operations, missions and activities as well as meet with their operational partners in Resolute Support, NATO Mission Iraq and Kosovo Force format. They will review the progress of the Alignment of the Deterrence and Defence of the Euro-Atlantic area concept as well as finalise their advice on NATO's Warfighting Capstone Concept," NATO said in a statement.

The committee will also discuss existing and potential threats based on lessons drawn from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NATO Military Committee meets twice a year in Brussels to provide the alliance's Council with military advice amid global security challenges.

Related Topics

NATO Iraq Brussels Resolute Progress Alliance From

Recent Stories

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

7 minutes ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

17 minutes ago

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

47 minutes ago

Flydubai adds 4 new destinations to its European n ..

47 minutes ago

Captive power plants closure hitting production, e ..

1 hour ago

“Check out OPPO’s collaboration with talented ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.