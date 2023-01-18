NATO Military Committee Meeting to Be Held on January 18-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The NATO Military Committee will meet on January 18-19 in Brussels to discuss issues of strategic importance to the alliance.

"Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the Military Committee, will preside over the meeting, which will be attended by the Allied Chiefs of Defence and their counterparts from Invitees Finland and Sweden.

They will be supported by General Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR), and General Philippe Lavigne, Supreme Allied Commander Transformation (SACT), who will each lead a session," the statement said.

The Committee will discuss security challenges facing the alliance, the Ukrainian crisis, the situation in Kosovo and NATO's efforts to assist Iraq.