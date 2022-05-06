UrduPoint.com

NATO Military Committee To Meet On May 19 To Discuss Situation In Ukraine - Alliance

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2022 | 04:40 PM

NATO Military Committee to Meet on May 19 to Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Alliance

The NATO Military Committee will meet at the at the level of chiefs of staff on May 19 to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the alliance said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The NATO Military Committee will meet at the at the level of chiefs of staff on May 19 to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the alliance said on Friday.

"NATO's highest Military Authority, the Military Committee, will meet in person on 19 May 2022, in Brussels, Belgium.

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the Military Committee, will preside over the meeting, which will be attended by the Allied Chiefs of Defence," the alliance said in a statement.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will join the meeting for the first session "to address the geostrategic context and preparations for the Madrid Summit in June," the statement added.

"The second session will be dedicated to Russia's war in Ukraine, with the Chiefs of Defence from NATO Partner Nations Finland, Sweden and Ukraine joining the discussions," NATO said.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Brussels Madrid Alliance Belgium Sweden Finland May June From

Recent Stories

Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks More Offers in Duba ..

Emirates Boarding Pass Unlocks More Offers in Dubai for Summer 2022

11 minutes ago
 Accused carrying Rs one mln head money gunned down ..

Accused carrying Rs one mln head money gunned down

8 minutes ago
 NHA takes steps to ensure smooth traffic flow in A ..

NHA takes steps to ensure smooth traffic flow in Abbottabad

8 minutes ago
 UN to resume rescue efforts at besieged Ukraine st ..

UN to resume rescue efforts at besieged Ukraine steel plant

17 minutes ago
 DC Khanewal reviews strategy as Punjab wheat procu ..

DC Khanewal reviews strategy as Punjab wheat procurement target soars

17 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of IGP's plea against show-cause noti ..

LHC disposes of IGP's plea against show-cause notice

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.