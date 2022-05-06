NATO Military Committee to Meet on May 19 to Discuss Situation in Ukraine - Alliance

The NATO Military Committee will meet at the at the level of chiefs of staff on May 19 to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the alliance said on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2022) The NATO Military Committee will meet at the at the level of chiefs of staff on May 19 to discuss the situation in Ukraine, the alliance said on Friday.

"NATO's highest Military Authority, the Military Committee, will meet in person on 19 May 2022, in Brussels, Belgium.

Admiral Rob Bauer, Chair of the Military Committee, will preside over the meeting, which will be attended by the Allied Chiefs of Defence," the alliance said in a statement.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will join the meeting for the first session "to address the geostrategic context and preparations for the Madrid Summit in June," the statement added.

"The second session will be dedicated to Russia's war in Ukraine, with the Chiefs of Defence from NATO Partner Nations Finland, Sweden and Ukraine joining the discussions," NATO said.