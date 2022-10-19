UrduPoint.com

NATO Military Drills With Ukrainian Troops Begin In Slovakia - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2022 | 12:40 AM

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) A series of military exercises known as "European Shield" began in Slovakia on Tuesday with the participation of 700 servicemen from several NATO countries as well as 200 Ukrainian troops, the Slovak defense ministry said.

"The European Shield international exercises began on Tuesday on several of the republic's military training grounds where, in addition to 700 representatives of the military of NATO countries, 200 servicemen from Ukraine are also taking part. The exercises were approved by the government of Slovakia," the spokesman of the defense ministry was quoted as saying by Slovak newspaper Pravda.

The purpose of the exercises is to practice joint actions and tactics, as well as exchange experience, including in combat training.

