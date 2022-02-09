UrduPoint.com

NATO Military Exercises To Take Place In Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 08:20 PM

NATO Military Exercises to Take Place in Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia - Reports

Military drills Steadfast Cobalt 2022 involving NATO troops will take place in the Czech Republic while Trojan Footprint exercises will be held in Hungary and Slovakia, media reported on Wednesday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Military drills Steadfast Cobalt 2022 involving NATO troops will take place in the Czech Republic while Trojan Footprint exercises will be held in Hungary and Slovakia, media reported on Wednesday.

Slovak broadcaster TA3 reported that the military exercises Steadfast Cobalt 2022 with the participation of NATO troops will be held in the Czech Republic, instead of Poland as had been planned earlier, in February-March this year. The Trojan Footprint exercises, which were originally supposed to take place on the territory of Hungary, will take place on the territory of Slovakia.

The Slovak government on Wednesday approved the presence of foreign military personnel on the country's territory in the course of the scheduled exercises, as well as the participation of Slovak military personnel in drills on the territory of other countries.

