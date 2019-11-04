UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One Launches Drills In Latvia - Defense Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 07:08 PM

NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One Launches Drills in Latvia - Defense Ministry

The Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One (SNMCMG1) launched drills Hod ops on Monday on the Irbe strait in Latvia that will last until November 14, the Latvian Defense Ministry said in a statement

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) The Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One (SNMCMG1) launched drills Hod ops on Monday on the Irbe strait in Latvia that will last until November 14, the Latvian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Ships of the SNMCMG1 group previously arrived in Liepaja port to conduct exercises aimed to improve the skills of SNMCMG1 and the Baltic Naval Squadron (BALTRON) mine-sweeping operations, as well as locating remaining explosives left from the world wars.

"The drills will take place from November 4-14. The aim of the exercises is to develop cooperation between the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One and the Baltic Naval Squadron mine-sweeping operations in Baltic sea," the ministry said.

Danish vessel Thetis, Norwegian minesweeper Rauma, the UK and Dutch torpedo vessels Cattistock and Urk, German vessel Talivaldis and others will take part in exercises.

Latvian defense forces joined the SNMCMG1 group in 2007.

Related Topics

NATO World German United Kingdom Latvia November From

Recent Stories

Sami (149no) and Umar (130) send Balochistan on a ..

23 seconds ago

Bangladesh beat Pakistan in last-over thriller

6 minutes ago

Pakistan U16 beat Bangladesh U16 by 99 runs, takes ..

15 minutes ago

GCC to create $76 billion in cost savings from ren ..

25 minutes ago

Minister Augustine returns from US visit

2 minutes ago

Iron Curtain to green haven: A mountain village tr ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.