NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One Launches Drills in Latvia - Defense Ministry

The Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One (SNMCMG1) launched drills Hod ops on Monday on the Irbe strait in Latvia that will last until November 14, the Latvian Defense Ministry said in a statement

Ships of the SNMCMG1 group previously arrived in Liepaja port to conduct exercises aimed to improve the skills of SNMCMG1 and the Baltic Naval Squadron (BALTRON) mine-sweeping operations, as well as locating remaining explosives left from the world wars.

"The drills will take place from November 4-14. The aim of the exercises is to develop cooperation between the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group One and the Baltic Naval Squadron mine-sweeping operations in Baltic sea," the ministry said.

Danish vessel Thetis, Norwegian minesweeper Rauma, the UK and Dutch torpedo vessels Cattistock and Urk, German vessel Talivaldis and others will take part in exercises.

Latvian defense forces joined the SNMCMG1 group in 2007.