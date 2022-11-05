HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Ships from the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 (SNMCMG1) arrived in the Estonian capital of Tallinn to participate in the drills on the search and destruction of mines left after the two World Wars, the General Staff of the Estonian defense forces said on Saturday.

"Ships from the German Navy, including the command ship FGS Mosel and the minesweeper FGS Sulzbach-Rosenberg, and the Dutch minesweeper HNLMS Makkum are part of SNMCMG1. Together with Estonian minesweepers, NATO ships will conduct exercises on search and destruction of sea mines in the Gulf of Riga," the message read.

Ships from SNMCMG1 took part in a number of drills this year, including in the North and Baltic Seas, with one of the exercises taking place in the Portuguese waters.

According to the Estonian navy, some 150,000 sea mines were placed in the Baltic Sea and around 80,000 of them were in the Gulf of Finland, where much of the Estonian territorial waters are located.

The Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 1 is one of the four groups of NATO Standing Naval Forces. Estonian ships have been operating as part of SNMCMG1 for over 10 years.